Get ‘slimed’ at Ghostbusters Night!
If you collect spores, molds and fungus, don’t mind getting slimed, ain’t afraid of no ghost and know exactly who you’re gonna call, we’re ready to believe you at Ghostbusters Night at the Moline Public Library!. Join the fun for an evening of ectoplasm-making, ghost stories...
Horror in the dark at Scary Movies in the Park
Do you dare to cross Freddy Krueger on Credit Island in the dark?. The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first Scary Movie in the Park at Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park for adults 18 and over on Friday, October 14 starting at 6 p.m. Over the course of five weeks, Davenport residents were asked to vote in the October Madness Movie Bracket on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages to help determine which movie would be shown. The bracket began with 32 movies, but after over 600 votes, Wes Craven’s classic 1984 horror film, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (rated R), was the #1 choice.
‘Spring Awakening’ in Rock Island special for two of its cast
Jordyn Mitchell of Bettendorf and Krianna Walljasper of Moline are best buds bonding over a beautiful musical that speaks deeply to them and so many young people. They’re in the current Center for Living Arts (CLA) production of “Spring Awakening,” which opened last weekend at 220 19th St., Rock Island, and concludes this weekend.
Ballet QC presents ‘Our Will To Live’ at Adler
A very special Ballet Quad Cities program will celebrate the human spirit on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m., called “Our Will To Live.”. The professional ballet company’s contribution to the region’s “Out Of Darkness” Holocaust education series, it presents new original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long, honoring and dramatizing works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis during World War II or tragically died in the camps.
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
Fairmount Fall Fest
Cemetery Superintendent Carvel Morgan joined us to talk about a family friendly fall event happening in the oldest cemetery in Davenport. For more information visit Friends of Fairmount Cemetery and Prairie Preservation.
Foodie Friday: The Breakroom
Ian Roberts joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday to tell us all about The Breakroom in Davenport. Watch the video above for more information or visit The Breakroom’s website or Facebook page.
Enjoy choral music with guitar in Galesburg, Davenport
Laura Lane, longtime director of Nova Singers, has been looking forward to this weekend’s concerts for over two years. The 19-member choir opens its 2022-23 season with two performances of A Procession Winding Around Me, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
Wear yellow, Iowa colors to honor young cancer patient
Charly Erpelding’s long fight with cancer is coming to an end. In a Facebook post from her family, they revealed that after a routine CT scan for the clinical trial in St. Louis, they learned that the chemo and experimental drug 18-year-old Charly was taking was not working. Her cancer has progressed significantly in a […]
WIU-QC professor to discuss ‘Our Spaceship Earth’
Like many college professors, Everett Hamner, English professor at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in Moline, is concerned with big issues affecting humanity. He’s certainly got a weighty topic — climate change — that he will address Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. in his presentation, “Welcome to Spaceship Earth” at WIU-QC’s Riverfront Hall (room 111), 3300 River Drive, Moline. If you can’t make it to the talk in person, you can join by Zoom at http://wiu.zoom.us/j95633191005.
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
It’s time — observe LGBT History Month with Clock, Inc.
Today, Local 4 News This Morning hosted Lindsey Svetlick, Relationship Manager, and Adam Peters, Director of Operations, from the Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island. The topic of discussion is how the organization is observing LGBT History Month. Below is a link to the organization’s website & Facebook...
Woodcarvers display work at Show & Sale Oct. 15
Ever wonder how woodcarvers create stunning works of art from pieces of wood? Find out how these artisans make beautiful objects from bits of wood during a Show & Sale by the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers on Saturday, October 15. They’ll be at First Presbyterian Church, 777 25th Avenue in East Moline from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., demonstrating their work and their techniques for the public. Items displayed will be available for sale. Admission is free and the public is invited.
Rock Valley is rocking it with clinic openings
Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led physical therapy practices in the country, is excited to announce upcoming open houses and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for four Quad-Cities-based locations. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa and...
Burlington homeless shelter has new director
The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter (123 North Marshall in Burlington) has a new executive director. The former leader, Kathy Johnson, retired this summer, and Amanda Smalley has been executive director since August 2022. “Amanda has a passion for the marginalized and hope for our community,” according to a shelter release....
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
Husband sentenced to 50 years for shooting wife
A 36-year-old Eldridge man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his wife to death last year. Shane Bostrom appeared Thursday in Scott County Court. Bostrom, whose 28-year-old wife Jessica Bostrom died in 2021, must also pay $150,000 restitution to his wife’s estate. He will serve 70 percent of his sentence before being eligible for work release or parole. Bostrom will receive credit for time already served.
