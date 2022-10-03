ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

WFMY NEWS2

The Importance of National Body Language Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Body Language Day. As a viewer of GMS, you know that we talk about body language frequently, from analyzing celebrities to showing you how to use body language. You may not realize that I created this national holiday. I created National Body Language...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$1.7 billion bond for Guilford County Schools approved by state commission

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina's Local Government Commission voted 5 to 1 to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. For the last 10 days, its approval was on hold until Guilford County leaders provided some additional information to the commission. If the commission did not vote to move the package forward, state officials said the county commissioners could need to "go back to the drawing board."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Coming back home to your kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's something special about those father/son and mother/daughter relationships. Last weekend my wife was returning from an 8-day business trip and during the entire week my youngest, and only daughter, Drew frequently spoke about her mom and how she missed her. Asking every few days, "When will she be home?"
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sculpture artist selected to design piece for Cone Hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has selected Cliff Garten to create a sculpture at their facility. Garten, an artist, known for his work creating pieces for medical institutions such as the Laurance S. Rockefeller Outpatient Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York and the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Center at the Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles has been selected for the honor.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Fans battle Mother Nature for 2022 Gospel Fest

Rain and chilly temperatures, the remnants of Hurricane Ian, couldn’t damper the mood during the 2022 Gospel Fest at the Carolina Classic Fair last Sunday. The performers, hosts and even the fans brought some extra energy to bring some brightness to the gloomy afternoon. In recent years, Gospel Fest has continued to evolve by showcasing a myriad of gospel talent from your traditional style, contemporary gospel and even Christian rap as well. This year’s lineup included Willie Mason & Friends, Christina Gaylor, Jeremiah Salter, Paul Scott, Covered, Show off Praise, and pastor Michael Tyree.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man enters guilty plea to ten counts of animal cruelty

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has entered a guilty plea to ten counts of Class H cruelty to animals charges. Caleb Daniel Dewald of Winston-Salem was previously charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty last year. Dewald was accused of killing and torturing animals. Deputies previously said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

