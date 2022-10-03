Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
The Importance of National Body Language Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Body Language Day. As a viewer of GMS, you know that we talk about body language frequently, from analyzing celebrities to showing you how to use body language. You may not realize that I created this national holiday. I created National Body Language...
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
'It was difficult, especially being the age that I am' | Clemmons mom leans on faith as she battles ovarian cancer
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Nearly 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancer each year, with annual 30,000 deaths. 36-year-old Katie Warren of Clemmons is living out one of her lifelong dreams—to me a mother. “I've been married now 11 years to my husband Will and we have adopted two...
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
Denied! How to appeal when your health insurance doesn't approve a test, medicine, or treatment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do you do if your health insurance provider refuses to cover a test, treatment, or medication your doctor says you need? Before you dig into savings and pay out of pocket, Consumer Reports says you have a guaranteed right to appeal. And the good news is that it’s not that hard to do.
Gibsonville man helping recovery in Florida after best friend was caught in storm
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville Fire captain Ryan Chambers and his girlfriend drove 18 hours down to Charlotte County, Fla. last Friday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Chambers said as soon as he found out where the storm was headed, he quickly collected money and went and bought...
Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Greensboro City Council discusses ordinance changes, some groups voice concern
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council held its monthly meeting Monday night and discussed some pretty controversial topics surrounding homelessness in the city. There were three different ordinances discussed and voted on to make revisions. One was an ordinance that deals with blocking or impeding street and sidewalk access...
$1.7 billion bond for Guilford County Schools approved by state commission
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina's Local Government Commission voted 5 to 1 to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. For the last 10 days, its approval was on hold until Guilford County leaders provided some additional information to the commission. If the commission did not vote to move the package forward, state officials said the county commissioners could need to "go back to the drawing board."
Why you should turn on your heat, even if you're not cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you look at this seven-day forecast, the big standout is all the sunshine. After a long rainy weekend from Hurricane Ian, the sun is a welcome sight. So, with such nice weather, why would you want to turn on the heater?. “We all love to...
My 2 Cents: Coming back home to your kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's something special about those father/son and mother/daughter relationships. Last weekend my wife was returning from an 8-day business trip and during the entire week my youngest, and only daughter, Drew frequently spoke about her mom and how she missed her. Asking every few days, "When will she be home?"
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
Sculpture artist selected to design piece for Cone Hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has selected Cliff Garten to create a sculpture at their facility. Garten, an artist, known for his work creating pieces for medical institutions such as the Laurance S. Rockefeller Outpatient Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York and the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Center at the Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles has been selected for the honor.
wschronicle.com
Fans battle Mother Nature for 2022 Gospel Fest
Rain and chilly temperatures, the remnants of Hurricane Ian, couldn’t damper the mood during the 2022 Gospel Fest at the Carolina Classic Fair last Sunday. The performers, hosts and even the fans brought some extra energy to bring some brightness to the gloomy afternoon. In recent years, Gospel Fest has continued to evolve by showcasing a myriad of gospel talent from your traditional style, contemporary gospel and even Christian rap as well. This year’s lineup included Willie Mason & Friends, Christina Gaylor, Jeremiah Salter, Paul Scott, Covered, Show off Praise, and pastor Michael Tyree.
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
triad-city-beat.com
In the Weeds: A world of pure saccharination at this year’s Carolina Classic Fair
“Do you want to do this?” Clarey writes in a forwarded email from the newly renamed Carolina Classic Fair. I scan it and the words “GUEST FOOD AND DRINK JUDGE” burn into my soul. I respond immediately with a simple “YES.” Yes. Hell yes. YES, A MILLION...
Man enters guilty plea to ten counts of animal cruelty
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has entered a guilty plea to ten counts of Class H cruelty to animals charges. Caleb Daniel Dewald of Winston-Salem was previously charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty last year. Dewald was accused of killing and torturing animals. Deputies previously said...
