ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ynzT_0iKRBqub00

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting early Tuesday morning due to low temperatures in the mid-30s that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in place from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday in Lorain, Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes and Knox counties.

The low temperatures will result in frost formation, especially away from Lake Erie and outside larger urban areas, the NWS stated. The coolest temperatures will occur in valleys and where skies remain clear.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Plant owners should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Holmes County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
County
Richland County, OH
County
Knox County, OH
City
Ashland, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Medina, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Urban Areas#Frost Advisory#Stormshield#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy