ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says

The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump

Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC San Diego

U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death

The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
ADVOCACY
NBC San Diego

Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Erie Times News

Abortion, inflation, voting, energy, Dan Pastore answers voters' questions

Editor's note: The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit their questions to the candidates running for Pennsylvania governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District. Here Dan Pastore, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, 16th District, answers your questions. Question: What will you do in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy