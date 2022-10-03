Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

Read full article on original website
Related
Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
NBC San Diego
Sweden Says Investigation Into Russian Pipeline Leaks Strengthens Suspicion of ‘Gross Sabotage'
Sweden's Security Service said the investigation found there had been detonations at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, which caused "extensive damage" to the pipelines. The European Union suspects sabotage, particularly as the incident comes amid a bitter energy standoff between Brussels and...
NBC San Diego
The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says
The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
NBC San Diego
Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump
Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Ukraine Takes Back Dozens of Towns in ‘Annexed' Regions; Putin Is ‘Out of Moves,' Ex-CIA Chief Says
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian forces have counted more gains on the battlefield, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing more "good news from the front lines" in his nightly address Tuesday. Rapid and significant gains have been...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death
The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Delivers Angry Rebuke of Massive OPEC+ Production Cut — and It Could Backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
NBC San Diego
Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
RELATED PEOPLE
President Joe Biden signs executive order strengthening privacy protections in intelligence data
President Joe Biden Friday signed an executive order to enhance privacy and civil liberties protections for people's personal data collected by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Abortion, inflation, voting, energy, Dan Pastore answers voters' questions
Editor's note: The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit their questions to the candidates running for Pennsylvania governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District. Here Dan Pastore, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, 16th District, answers your questions. Question: What will you do in...
Comments / 0