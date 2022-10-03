As he rescued civilians from Kupyansk – an area retaken by Ukrainian forces but still under heavy Russian fire – Dmitriy Lozhenko was approached by a group desperate to be evacuated.What made them different from other residents seeking help was that they offered a lot of money to be taken out, and were keen to avoid the vetting carried out by Ukrainian authorities on anyone leaving formerly occupied territories.“I was very suspicious that these were collaborators,” said Dmitry, a volunteer for the group “I am Saved” which has saved thousands of residents from dangerous situations. “They probably couldn’t get to...

ADVOCACY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO