ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Tea3 Foundation hosts golf tournament benefit

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5JOb_0iKRBNks00

The Tea3 Foundation is at it once again. Its mission is the giving of time, talent or treasure to children, military and animal foundations. On Sept. 19, the Tea3 Foundation hosted a golf tournament at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe to support the San Pasqual Academy. Supporting the San Pasqual Academy fulfills one of the objectives of the Tea3 Foundation that fosters the development of the community’s youth.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox5sandiego.com

Shuck Oysters with Ashley in Carlsbad

Have you heard of the Carlsbad Aquafarm in North County? The lagoon is crucial to keeping waterways clean and it the perfect place for your next adventure. You can tour the farm and then shuck your own fresh oysters to eat.
CARLSBAD, CA
jammin1057.com

Play America’s Fastest Growing Sport Pickleball In Las Vegas

America has a new favorite sport and although the name may be misleading, it doesn’t involve “real” pickles. Invented in 1965, Pickleball started as a backyard game for children. The game can be played indoors or outdoors between two players (singles) or four players (doubles) using solid-faced paddles and a perforated hollow ball (similar to a whiffle ball). The appearance and manner of which it’s played resembles tennis however a pickleball court is less than a third of the size with its net height at 36-inches as compared to three-and-a-half feet for tennis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local
California Society
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Society
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Escondido, CA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
California Sports
Coast News

Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas

Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
ENCINITAS, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa

Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Charity#The Tea3 Foundation#The San Pasqual Academy
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
cohaitungchi.com

12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego

San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
SAN DIEGO, CA
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
385
Followers
695
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy