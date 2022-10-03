Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 03:49 EST on Thursday, 6 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0094, 0.7989% up since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.119% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.01...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:24 EST on Friday, 7 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,720.68, 2.95% down since the last session’s close. Is NYSE FANG Index a Good Investment?. The NYSE FANG Index is an interesting high-growth basket of technology...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.829% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bearish momentum. At 03:06 EST on Thursday, 6 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9703, 0.8289% down since the last session’s close. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) Range. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.052% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97...
S&P 500 Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,643.68, 2.69% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1264626000, 42.71% below its average volume of 2207679823.04. S&P...
EUR/GBP Solid Resistance At 0.8720 : 0.779% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Although the EUR/GBP rebounded from Tuesday’s closing price, it is now edging higher. However, solid resistance around the 20-day EMA 0.8768 kept the cross-currency trend at bay. The EUR/GBP retreated just below Tuesday’s high. The EUR/GBP is still positive and trading at 0.8726 above its opening price of 0.31%.
NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,482.51, 3.04% up since the last session’s close. Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The DAX is an index that measures the performance of German...
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bearish By 5% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:08 EST on Thursday, 6 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,926.94, 5.24% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 303884731, 20.53% below...
AUD/USD Falls Due To Dovish RBA And Risk-off Impulse : 0.793% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – As risk aversion dominates, the AUD/USD falls for the second day in succession. The speculation that central bank would change after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 25-bps dovish increase has faded. Fed policymakers stressed the importance of taming inflation. After hitting 0.6526 as the daily high, the AUD/USD traded at 0.6482.
USD/CAD Inverted Head-and-Shoulers For The Hourly Chart: Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Due to some factors, the USD/CAD reduces two days of losses while rising almost 1% in New York. The USD/CAD trades at 1.3620 above the opening price. FXStreet reported that USD/CAD had solid support at 1.3500. This is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. It was 50-pips higher than the 20-day EMA. After plunging below the YTD high of 1.3800, FXStreet’s report said. The last few days have seen price action form a “tweezers bottom”, which means that the prices will likely rise. However, the flat slope of RSI suggests that prices might stabilize after falling from above-sold levels.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart May Show A Bearish Trend: 0.889% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY trades at 142.88 as of the writing. This is below the opening price when the Asian session starts. FXStreet reported that Wednesday’s EUR/JPY price action closed at Tuesday’s close. It then hit a daily low of 142.44, before closing at 142.98. As shown on the EUR/JPY daily charts, traders should know that there is a bearish-harami chart pattern. If the EUR/JPY fails to break decisively in October, the EUR/JPY daily chart shows that the EUR/JPY 5 low of 142.44 may be a catalyst for more losses.
EUR/GBP Modest Intraday Gains But Lacks Follow Through Buying : 0.828% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – For the third consecutive day, the EUR/GBP currency cross saw some buying on Thursday. However, it maintained its intraday gains throughout the European session. The cross currently trades near the upper end of its daily trading range at mid-0.8700s and looks to continue the recovery from Tuesday’s nearly 3-week-low.
Pound Sterling Saw A Slight Pause, But Continued To Advance Towards 1.1400: Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.
EUR/USD More Losses Possible Below Parity : Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD traded in a direction that was unclear below the 0.9900 area on Thursday. FXStreet stated that the pair did not test/surpass parity in the previous sessions. This opens the possibility of further weakness over the near-term. In order to continue the rebound, EUR/USD should be able...
NIO Expected to Rise Following New Models Announcement To Boost Global Deliveries But Drops by 8% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid 8.16% to $13.56 at 12:38 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 1.47% to $13,880.03, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Banco Bradesco And Arcelor Mittal On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Banco Bradesco, EPAM Systems, and Ecopetrol S.A.. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
Canopy Growth Stock Rises 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped 8.14% to $3.32 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Sypris Solutions Already 6% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 6.67% down. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $2.10, 51.95% below its 52-week high of $4.37. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) jumping 3.96% to $2.10. NASDAQ slid...
