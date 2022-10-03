ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Four-year-old girl dies in fatal crash in Virgil Township in Kane County

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

A 4-year-old girl from DeKalb died in a car crash Saturday in an unincorporated part of Virgil Township in Kane County, police said.

Kane County Sheriff’s officials in a news release said they are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near Route 38 and Francis Road.

A 20-year-old man from DeKalb was driving a Chrysler 200 eastbound on Route 38 when the car crossed the center line into westbound traffic, striking a Jeep Compass with a 30-year-old woman from DeKalb and her 4-year-old daughter inside, sheriff’s officials said.

After hitting the Jeep, the Chrysler also crashed into a Subaru Forester driven by a 30-year-old woman from Washington that was traveling westbound on Route 38, according to the release.

The woman who was driving the Jeep was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries. Her 4-year-old daughter was initially taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and airlifted to Lurie’s Children Hospital in Chicago, where she was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials said the 4-year-old was properly secured in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Delnor and later transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. The driver of the Subaru was treated and released at the scene.

No citations have been issued as of Monday and Kane County Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-444-1103.

mejones@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 1

