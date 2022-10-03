ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Hazard Herald

FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors

Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

AppalRed hosts distaster relief clinic for FEMA appeal assistance

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - AppalRed Legal Aid held a disaster relief clinic on Wednesday. Attorneys were onsite at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg helping flood victims with FEMA appeals. Whitney Bailey, staff attorney at AppalRed, said she understands how overwhelming it has been for families to receive denials during this time.
WHITESBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods. Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard lost everything to the flood. “One of our troopers out of the Hazard post, he lost...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Knott County officials warn against flood-related scams

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While thousands have come to Eastern Kentucky with the intention of helping flood victims, some have other ideas. A warrant has been issued for Christian Soehnlein, a man from Somerset who is accused of taking $4,000 from an elderly woman without completing any work. “This particular...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Primary Care#Medical Services#General Health
wymt.com

Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wymt.com

Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing

Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.

Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encouraged students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books. On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books. “I am...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hancockclarion.com

Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky

An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy