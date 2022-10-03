Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms
U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
S&P 500 could drop to 3,150 if Fed can’t muster soft landing
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed. - Let's get an our Stat of the Day here and take a little bit of a market balloon angle. 3,150, that's how low the S&P 500 could go if the Federal Reserve doesn't engineer a soft economic landing. At the same time, it aggressively lifts interest rates, says the folks at Goldman Sachs. If that level is hit, it would represent about a 17% plunge for the S&P 500 from current levels.
Goldman Sachs reiterates bullish call on Target stock
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goldman Sachs Analyst Kate McShane reiterating a Buy rating on Target stock.
Stock market: The drivers of a sustainable rally ‘aren’t there,’ analyst says
Epoch Investment Partners Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Equity Research Analyst John Tobin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the September jobs report, the outlook for the stock market, defensive stocks like Walmart, mega cap tech stocks, and slowing consumer demand. Ad•OnlineShoppingTools. Ad•Capital One Shopping. Ad•Kinetic Pro...
Money expert on stock market: 'This is the time to manage emotions'
As the volatile stock market careens between big ups and big downs, one wealth management expert says investors should stay calm. "This is the time to manage emotions, because we really feel that we should do something to reduce losses, but we do not control the stock and bond market," Echo Wealth Management Financial Adviser Echo Huang told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "What we can do is focus on something we can control."
Stocks tumble as investors digest September job gains
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.
Tilray stock pops after Biden pardons thousands for weed possession
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss first-quarter earnings for Tilray.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap volatile session lower, snapping two-day surge
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to close Wednesday lower after a turbulent last hour of trading that saw the major averages try — and fail — to hold on to modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% but was well off its intraday loss of nearly...
ASX to fall as Musk texts reveal plans for Twitter
ASX: The local market is expected to open lower this morning after US stocks fell overnight. This comes after the after its two-day rally, with the energy sector helping to keep the market from sinking into the red. Wall Street: again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally earlier in...
