Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed. - Let's get an our Stat of the Day here and take a little bit of a market balloon angle. 3,150, that's how low the S&P 500 could go if the Federal Reserve doesn't engineer a soft economic landing. At the same time, it aggressively lifts interest rates, says the folks at Goldman Sachs. If that level is hit, it would represent about a 17% plunge for the S&P 500 from current levels.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO