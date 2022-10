While 27 states have laws allowing the death penalty, only a handful carried out executions in the last decade, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. In the late 1970s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the death penalty can only be used for the worst of the worst murders. After a peak in its use in the late 1990s, public support has gone down. Now in most of the country, practice does not match laws on the books.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO