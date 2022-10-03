Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms
U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
Yahoo!
Stocks tumble as investors digest September job gains
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.
Yahoo!
S&P 500 could drop to 3,150 if Fed can’t muster soft landing
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed. - Let's get an our Stat of the Day here and take a little bit of a market balloon angle. 3,150, that's how low the S&P 500 could go if the Federal Reserve doesn't engineer a soft economic landing. At the same time, it aggressively lifts interest rates, says the folks at Goldman Sachs. If that level is hit, it would represent about a 17% plunge for the S&P 500 from current levels.
Yahoo!
Will the stock market rally after the midterm elections?
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on how stocks tend to trade in the quarters after a midterm election. - Forget about jobs-- the midterm elections will be here before you know it. On November 8, the Democrats are expected to win the Senate. The Republicans are seen winning the House, but of course, anything could happen, ultimately. And before the midterms, there will be a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates on November 2. That decision and the stock market reaction could then affect election turnout and influence how stocks end the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap volatile session lower, snapping two-day surge
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to close Wednesday lower after a turbulent last hour of trading that saw the major averages try — and fail — to hold on to modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% but was well off its intraday loss of nearly...
Yahoo!
Money expert on stock market: 'This is the time to manage emotions'
As the volatile stock market careens between big ups and big downs, one wealth management expert says investors should stay calm. "This is the time to manage emotions, because we really feel that we should do something to reduce losses, but we do not control the stock and bond market," Echo Wealth Management Financial Adviser Echo Huang told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "What we can do is focus on something we can control."
Yahoo!
Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues
Boeing stock (BA) has been like a wounded bird this year amid recession fears, but an analyst at CFRA argues that it could be poised for liftoff. Shares of the airplane manufacturer have tanked 34% year to date, badly lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (^DJI) 17% drop. The Street...
Investing: 4 Ways to Determine Your Risk Tolerance
Few things in life can be accurately described as one-size-fits-all. It's especially true for investing.
Comments / 0