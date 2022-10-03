Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on how stocks tend to trade in the quarters after a midterm election. - Forget about jobs-- the midterm elections will be here before you know it. On November 8, the Democrats are expected to win the Senate. The Republicans are seen winning the House, but of course, anything could happen, ultimately. And before the midterms, there will be a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates on November 2. That decision and the stock market reaction could then affect election turnout and influence how stocks end the year.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO