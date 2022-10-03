ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Michigan

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday to share final public thoughts on Michigan. Indiana (3-2) and No. 4 Michigan (5-0) kick at Noon Eastern on Saturday in Bloomington. Video credit IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Michigan week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their sixth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week five loss to Nebraska and previewed Saturday’s game against Michigan. Indiana (3-2) and No. 4 Michigan (5-0) kick at Noon Eastern on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
