Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
Twitter goes nuclear in response to Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warnings
Twitter users slammed President Joe Biden's leadership after he recently claimed that the U.S. has come close to nuclear "Armageddon" with Russia.
UN body votes to establish Russia human rights investigator
GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence.
Ben Sasse, Republican who voted to convict Trump, to depart Congress
Nebraska senator, to take top post at University of Florida, is latest GOP legislator to leave Capitol Hill after voting to impeach in 2021
President Joe Biden signs executive order strengthening privacy protections in intelligence data
President Joe Biden Friday signed an executive order to enhance privacy and civil liberties protections for people's personal data collected by U.S. intelligence agencies.
“This is a game-changer for prosecutors”: Proud Boy pleads guilty — flips on leaders tied to Trump
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys (L) and Joe Biggs (R) gather outside of Harry's bar during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Reacting to a guilty plea from a senior Proud Boy leader Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, N.C. on Thursday on...
Flood-ravaged Pakistan contests ratings downgrade by Moody's
Pakistan is contesting a downgrade of its rating by Moody's Investors Service, insisting it has adequate reserves and financing to repay foreign debt even after the worst flooding in its history
U.S. adds China's YMTC and 30 other firms to 'unverified' trade list
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday added China's top memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other Chinese entities to a list of companies that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing and taking aim at a firm that has long troubled the Biden administration.
