Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Related
sequoitmedia.com
Ternes’ communication leads the pack
Cade Ternes is playing his second season on the Antioch Community High School varsity soccer team and, despite being an underclassman, was elected as a captain for this season. Cade’s soccer and leadership skills have made him a player that others look up to and trust. Ternes started playing...
theforestscout.com
Varsity Boys Golf Advances to State After Finishing Second at Sectionals
After winning Conference and Regionals, the Varity Boy’s Golf team placed second to Barrington at Sectionals Wednesday by just four strokes. Despite losing, they still qualified as a team for the IHSA State championship tournament, which is to be hosted downstate in Bloomington at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
muddyrivernews.com
Just Married: Max and Genevieve Niemann
Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Corydon Times-Republican
Geneva High School Athletic Trainer Saves Student After Homecoming Collapse
A suburban high school senior says she's lucky to be alive and is crediting an athletic trainer with saving her life after a scary situation at a homecoming dance. The dance at Geneva High School Sept. 24 turned into a chaotic scene when Bridget Archbold collapsed on the dance floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
fox32chicago.com
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former North Chicago cop swims half a mile to save mom during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer swam half a mile to save his mother from drowning in her Florida home during Hurricane Ian.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pizza Castle moving from Gage Park to Hickory Hills
Pizza Castle has had a long run at its Gage Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. But after almost 50 years, the Jensen family is pulling up the roots on the family business and moving to the suburbs. The pizzeria, which was founded in 1973, will be moving to...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
Comments / 0