Ryan Day Has Surprising Admission On Michigan State
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Michigan State lightly. The 5-0 Buckeyes are 27-point favorites for Saturday's contest against the Spartans, who have lost their last three games. Day nevertheless offered high praise for his upcoming opponent. "Probably the most skilled team we’ve played to date," Day said...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Midnight Madness returning after two-years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t held its annual season-kickoff event in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held as an open practice in 2021. Now it’s back this Friday and Tom Izzo is ready to get back...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
WILX-TV
In My View: Seventh week of high school football is here!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seventh week of high school football is here!. Big games tonight include unbeaten Mason, likely a big winner at St. Johns; 5-1 Grand Ledge with a rugged challenge at home against unbeaten Lapeer; Waverly and Sexton hoping for wins to keep playoff hopes alive, both in tough matchups for sure; game of the night Haslett at Williamston, our Friday night Frenzy game of the night and you’ll see all these highlights details and more tonight on the Frenzy.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo continues to troll everyone over Michigan State's potential use of a zone
Death, taxes, Tom Izzo hinting at Michigan State using a zone in the season. But this time, he means it. Or does he?. On Tuesday, Izzo took to a press conference to preview the preseason ahead for Michigan State. And once again, Izzo is reporting that the Spartans are working on a zone defense in practices.
diehardsport.com
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
WILX-TV
Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two mile track on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader week end with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the week end with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.
WILX-TV
Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian. Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason. “It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand. Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic High School gets high-tech gun detection tool
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How to protect students from gun violence – it’s one of the biggest challenges for schools across the nation. Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) already has about 45 cameras inside and outside of their building. The new high-tech software will overlap those existing cameras and detects guns that are visible. The software will also alert school administration and local law enforcement.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic High School deploys ZeroEyes’ AI-based gun detection platform
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos. This ultimately saves lives. Announced today, Lansing Catholic High...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
WILX-TV
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teamwork is at the heart of a lot of special things. It’s been at the heart of a long and successful career for Michigan State University assistant basketball coach Mike Garland. He helped Tom Izzo coach the Spartans to 19 NCAA tournaments, 10 Big Ten Championships, seven Final Fours and a National Championship.
WILX-TV
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
