Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
Pedestrian hit in front of Pasco Prestige Motors
PASCO, Wash. - A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber. The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber. The...
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
RPD looking for four theft suspects
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
Benton County correctional officer smuggled drugs, phones into jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities resident Eric Christian, 34, was sentenced to roughly four years in federal prison for smuggling illegal contraband into the Benton County Jail while serving as a Correctional Officer in 2020. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, Vanessa Waldref, Christian was...
17-year-old crashes into tree after reckless driving
YAKIMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old crashed into a tree while trying to avoid police around Nob Hill Boulevard and 7th Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department. The teenager was reportedly driving recklessly in a truck in the morning of October 6 when an officer tried to pull them over.
Multiple Walla Walla Schools Locked Down For “Air-Gun”
Both a Walla Walla high school and elementary school were put into lock down after a sighting of a possible danger on Wednesday October 5th. Details have now emerged about the cause of the lock down. What Locked Down Walla Walla Schools?. Multiple news reports say that both the Project...
Helicopter Airlifts More Than 9 Tons of Trash From Abandoned Homeless Camps Along Yakima, Naches Rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
PPD arrests alleged thief
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have closed the books on a theft case that occurred in. early July. Joshua Ralph Norton, 35, of Pendleton has taken into custody Wednesday. afternoon and is facing charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a. weapon, and conspiracy. Police Chief Chuck...
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery
OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
