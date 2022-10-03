ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
YAKIMA, WA
Pedestrian hit in front of Pasco Prestige Motors

PASCO, Wash. - A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber. The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber. The...
PASCO, WA
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man

Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton County, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
RPD looking for four theft suspects

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
RICHLAND, WA
17-year-old crashes into tree after reckless driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old crashed into a tree while trying to avoid police around Nob Hill Boulevard and 7th Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department. The teenager was reportedly driving recklessly in a truck in the morning of October 6 when an officer tried to pull them over.
YAKIMA, WA
Multiple Walla Walla Schools Locked Down For “Air-Gun”

Both a Walla Walla high school and elementary school were put into lock down after a sighting of a possible danger on Wednesday October 5th. Details have now emerged about the cause of the lock down. What Locked Down Walla Walla Schools?. Multiple news reports say that both the Project...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
PASCO, WA
PPD arrests alleged thief

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have closed the books on a theft case that occurred in. early July. Joshua Ralph Norton, 35, of Pendleton has taken into custody Wednesday. afternoon and is facing charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a. weapon, and conspiracy. Police Chief Chuck...
PENDLETON, OR
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
RICHLAND, WA
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery

OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
OTHELLO, WA
