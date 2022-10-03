ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texas assistant Jeff Choate a candidate for the Colorado job

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
The college football coaching carousel is off to an early start this season.

Multiple Power Five programs have already announced they are moving on from their head coaches. Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska and Wisconsin are among the schools looking for new coaches thus far.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic recently reported a list of candidates to replace Karl Dorrell at Colorado. Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate is a name to monitor in Colorado’s head coaching search.

Choate handles inside linebacker coaching duties for the Longhorns. Texas linebackers Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown are playing excellent football so far this season. He has played a major role in the Texas defense drastically improving against the run.

The Texas assistant has head coaching experience as he led Montana State for back-to-back FCS playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Steve Sarkisian saw running backs coach Stan Drayton receive the Temple head coaching gig last offseason. Choate is one of a few Texas assistants who could be in the mix for head coaching jobs in the near future.

