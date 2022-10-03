“Being a nurse connects you to your community in a way that illustrates how needed and how valued you are.”. The words from Kathryn Tart, Professor and Founding Dean of the University of Houston College of Nursing, rang true for the nearly 100 nursing students, their families and other supporters who gathered for the UH College of Nursing 2022 Scholarship Banquets. The college held separate events for students at the Katy and Sugar Land instructional sites.

