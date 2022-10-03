Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing mother of 5 in front of children
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend in front of her five children because she allegedly wanted to break up with him. On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 7:55 p.m., homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the...
foxla.com
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot
LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
foxla.com
Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
Long Beach Post
Woman arrested following stabbing at Belmont Pier, police say
A Long Beach woman was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Belmont Pier, police said. Police said she and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend were in an argument at the Belmont Pier sometime around 6:20 p.m. when she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting - fired gun with 4-year-old in car, police say
A man has been arrested in a shooting at a San Bernardino mall that sent shoppers into a panic - and police say his 4-year-old child was with him at the time.
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly killing ex's partner, kidnapping son in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28- year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
KTLA.com
23-year-old man arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting: Police
Five days after a person was wounded in a San Bernardino mall shooting, police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Pablo Estrada, a San Bernardino resident, was identified as the shooter through “security footage, victim and witness statements,” the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release on Twitter.
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa
Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
Fontana Herald News
Police who were investigating a shooting incident find firearms and drugs at residence
Police who were investigating a shooting incident found firearms and drugs at a residence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Last weekend, officers assigned to dayshift weekend patrol responded to an area hospital regarding a subject who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5.
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles.
