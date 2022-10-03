ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

USPS to host job fair in Syracuse

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA6LE_0iKR7fGX00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a new job? The USPS Processing and Distribution Center on Taft Road is looking for workers to move mail and packages to and from automated processing machines throughout the distribution facility.

The Postal Service in Syracuse will host two job fairs to help fill the openings for the position of Mail Handler Assistant.

Both job fairs will be at the Syracuse Processing & Distribution Center on East Taft Road. Below are the following dates and times of the events:

  • Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employees of the USPS will be onsite to answer questions and provide full details on the positions.

According to USPS, applicants must meet the following:

  • Be 18 years or older
  • Able to pass a drug screening and background check
  • Available to work weekends and holidays

Click here to apply, and view the full job description, requirements, and benefits.

For more information, applicants may also call postal personnel at 315-452-3517.

