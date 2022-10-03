USPS to host job fair in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a new job? The USPS Processing and Distribution Center on Taft Road is looking for workers to move mail and packages to and from automated processing machines throughout the distribution facility.

The Postal Service in Syracuse will host two job fairs to help fill the openings for the position of Mail Handler Assistant.

Both job fairs will be at the Syracuse Processing & Distribution Center on East Taft Road. Below are the following dates and times of the events:

Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employees of the USPS will be onsite to answer questions and provide full details on the positions.

According to USPS, applicants must meet the following:

Be 18 years or older

Able to pass a drug screening and background check

Available to work weekends and holidays

Click here to apply, and view the full job description, requirements, and benefits.

For more information, applicants may also call postal personnel at 315-452-3517.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.