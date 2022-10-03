Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
Lince Dorado References Feud With Izzy’s Father After Comments From Bayley
As previously noted, Bayley recently took a shot at her superfan Izzy, calling her ‘the worst.’ This followed Izzy’s comments about ‘feeling attacked’ by a Bayley promo on RAW. Lince Dorado has now joined the fray, referencing his feud with Izzy’s father Cody Silagyi.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
411mania.com
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
411mania.com
Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo
As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.
411mania.com
Friday’s Undertaker 1deadMan Show Has Sold Out
Fightful Select reports that the Undertaker 1deadMan Show this Friday in Philadelphia has officially sold out. The show is set for the Theatre of Living Arts as part of Extreme Rules weekend. Undertaker, WWE executives and local organizers were said to be ‘very pleased’ with the news. WWE has been...
411mania.com
UPDATEx2: 2015 Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away, GoFundMe Set Up, WWE Comments
UPDATE 2: WWE has issued a statement following the passing of 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee today. The company posted to Twitter to acknowledge Lee’s passing, writing:. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
411mania.com
Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.
411mania.com
Saraya Praises Willow Nightingale After Dynamite, Takes Shot at Britt Baker
Saraya is a big fan of Willow Nightingale, praising the AEW roster member after this week’s Dynamite while also firing a shot at Britt Baker. As noted, Saraya was in the corner of Nightingale, Toni Storm and Athena for their win over Baker’s allies of Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Baker and Saraya brawled after the match.
411mania.com
More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made
– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
411mania.com
Gable Steveson Returns To WWE Training After Heart Procedure
ESPN reports that Gable Steveson is now training full time at the WWE Performance Center after having a procedure done on his heart. Steveson had an ablation last month to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. WPW is a rare congenital heart defect that you are born with. It causes an extra electrical pathway which then causes a rapid heartbeat. An ablation is done when doctors cause small burns or freezes to scar the inside of the heart and help beak up those electrical signals. This would help the heart beat normally.
411mania.com
Kayla Braxton On Sami Zayn Being Most Entertaining Character In WWE, Impact The Bump Has Had On Her Career
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below. Kayla Braxton on the impact The Bump has had...
411mania.com
Devlyn Macabre On Her Experience in AEW, Working With AEW’s Coaches
Independent talent Devlyn Macabre spent some time in AEW, and she recently touched on her experience there. Macabre worked two tapings earlier this year and appeared on the May 17th and June 21st episodes of AEW Dark, and she spoke with PW Mania for a new interview. The site sent along a couple of highlights that you can check out below:
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Wants A Women’s Midcard Title In WWE, Talks Women Potentially Main Eventing Crown Jewel In The Future
In a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Raquel Rodriguez discussed wanting a women’s midcard title in WWE, women potentially main eventing a Crown Jewel in the future, and much more. You can read her comments below. Raquel Rodriguez on the white rabbit teases: “Honestly, I’m...
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and this is my second week doing the IMPACT review. This is the final IMPACT before their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised along with a contract signing for the Knockouts Championship, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!
