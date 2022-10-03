ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Bridge replacement will close Route 689 for two months

The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) in Albemarle County to replace the bridge over Stockton Creek, starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. State bridge crews will replace the current steel beam timber deck with a new concrete superstructure. They also need to repair and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson : Fatal Accident Closes Route 151 & 6 (River Road)

BRL has learned that a morning traffic accident at Route 151 & 6 (River Road) has resulted in one fatality. According to witnesses and people on the scene the loaded semi truck was headed northbound on Route 151 when a passenger car turned in front of the oncoming semi. The semi rolled over and came to rest near the electric substation near the intersection.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Streets closed this weekend for Fall Foliage Art Festival

The City of Waynesboro sent out a brief civic alert on Thursday reminding residents that there would be numerous street closures this weekend due to the Fall Foliage Art Festival held downtown. According to the alert, the following streets will be closed:. Main St & Arch Ave. S. Wayne Ave...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 151 on Thursday

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County at 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 151 at Route 6.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle. There is one confirmed fatality. State...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raise concern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

