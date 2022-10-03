Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Bridge replacement will close Route 689 for two months
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) in Albemarle County to replace the bridge over Stockton Creek, starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. State bridge crews will replace the current steel beam timber deck with a new concrete superstructure. They also need to repair and...
Nelson : Fatal Accident Closes Route 151 & 6 (River Road)
BRL has learned that a morning traffic accident at Route 151 & 6 (River Road) has resulted in one fatality. According to witnesses and people on the scene the loaded semi truck was headed northbound on Route 151 when a passenger car turned in front of the oncoming semi. The semi rolled over and came to rest near the electric substation near the intersection.
WSET
1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries
Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Streets closed this weekend for Fall Foliage Art Festival
The City of Waynesboro sent out a brief civic alert on Thursday reminding residents that there would be numerous street closures this weekend due to the Fall Foliage Art Festival held downtown. According to the alert, the following streets will be closed:. Main St & Arch Ave. S. Wayne Ave...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 151 on Thursday
Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County at 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 151 at Route 6.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle. There is one confirmed fatality. State...
NBC 29 News
Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raise concern
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
WSET
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
cbs19news
Police investigating break-in at Schwarzschild Keller and George Jewelry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local jewelry store was broken into this morning on Millmont Street. Schwarzschild Keller and George is working with Charlottesville police on finding out who did this and if anything was stolen. It happened while the store was closed. So far, all they know is...
Police looking for Virginia game room armed robbery suspect
The suspect reportedly entered the business on Sept. 29, where he was photographed flashing a gun, and ended up making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WSET
More Than 130 Vendors to Take Part in Appomattox Railroad Festival
APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Appomattox Railroad Festival is set for October 7-9. Organizers said more than 130 vendors will take part. Emily found out all the fun you'll find if you go!
