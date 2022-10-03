Read full article on original website
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
wuga.org
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Jefferson football player
An arrest has been made in the shooting death Wednesday night of a Jefferson High School football player. Gwinnett County Police say 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was discovered in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave and Buster’s. He had been shot multiple times. Police said Thursday they do...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Vehicle and bicycle collision; fire in waffle house; harassment; shoplifting, juvenile complaints and custody issue
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County QuikTrip murder suspect will stay behind bars
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A twist in the case of a man accused of killing a beloved Gwinnett County coach. David Jarrad Booker was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday, but his attorney withdrew the motion. Booker is accused of being involved in a violent July carjacking in...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Car, storage unit broken into and more
A man’s car was broken into off of Airport Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man said his car was entered into after 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, the report said. The man said he has video footage of the car’s tail lights turning on around 1 a.m., but police couldn’t see any activity around the car.
2 home invasion suspects in custody after police say they led Henry County officers on chase
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are in custody after a home invasion, shooting and chase in Henry County. Henry County police said officers responded to a home in the Locust Grove area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Men want refund or upgrade at motel due to room not measuring up; suicide threat; scams; fraud and medical assists
EMS Assist – Lacy St. Female having pregnancy related issues. Turned over to EMS. Emergency message – E Church St; Marable Manor II: In reference to Piedmont Walton asking if personnel was going to be on standby to receive a patient. Alarm – Trading Place. In reference to...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 37-year-old checks to see if he could date a 16-year-old; slew of traffic stop arrests; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shoplifting – West...
accesswdun.com
New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members
Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
WMAZ
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
Gwinnett Police battle apartment fire, flames at strip mall in same morning
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County crews battled two separate fires Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to an apartment complex and later a business. Four people and six pets were displaced in the first fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the apartment building on the 2600 block of...
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing. There is a long list...
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
Barrow Co man accused of holding family hostage in home in Winder
There is a long list of charges for Thomas Brantley. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say held his wife and other members of his family in a boarded-up home in Winder. He’s facing counts that include false imprisonment, child cruelty, and meth possession.
Do you know this man? Police looking for suspect in Decatur armed car robbery
ATLANTA — Decatur Police need help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that happened last Friday on North Arcadia Avenue. Police said the person in the photo approached a woman who was sitting in her car in a parking space, pulled a gun and demanded she get out.
