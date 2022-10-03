ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide

Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Jefferson football player

An arrest has been made in the shooting death Wednesday night of a Jefferson High School football player. Gwinnett County Police say 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was discovered in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave and Buster’s. He had been shot multiple times. Police said Thursday they do...
ACCPD blotter: Car, storage unit broken into and more

A man’s car was broken into off of Airport Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man said his car was entered into after 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, the report said. The man said he has video footage of the car’s tail lights turning on around 1 a.m., but police couldn’t see any activity around the car.
New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members

Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
