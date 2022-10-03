Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing. The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip.
Durango Station hits big milestone ahead of 2023 opening in southwest Las Vegas
Construction crews building one of the Las Vegas valley's newest resorts hit a big milestone on Friday. The final beam of the 15-story building was put in place at Durango Station in the southwest valley.
KTNV
How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip. DiGiovanni’s brother told FOX5 the 30-year-old loved...
Parking can be reserved for First Friday downtown event
If you're planning to attend First Friday, you can reserve a parking spot ahead of time. Two lots are already sold out for Friday, Oct. 7. You can click here to reserve a spot.
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
Permit Issued for Work on Nellis Boulevard’s Upcoming Harold’s Chicken
After a long delay, it appears the Nellis location is still coming
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
The LIGHT Vegas Nightclub at Mandalay Bay permanently closed
Clique Hospitality provided a statement saying that The LIGHT Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has permanently closed.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say a moped was hit and the rider has life-threatening injuries. The driver who hit the scooter fled the scene after it...
luxury-houses.net
A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million
The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: MacDonald Highlands home offers endless possibilities
Luxury, thy name is MacDonald Highlands, a master-planned masterpiece on 1,320 acres in Henderson that features not one but two 24-hour, guard-gated entries, great schools, shopping, fine dining and golf. This is truly an all-in-one living experience, and it could be your new reality, as a home has become available there, one that’s as spectacular as the community it resides within.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'
Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two dead.
New El Pollo Mobile Location Headed to Sunrise Manor
By our count, it’s the sixth location for “the best Mexican-style charbroiled chicken in Las Vegas”
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip attack not U.S. citizen, DA says
Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, confirmed that the information gathered about Yoni Barrios, who is accused of an attack on eight victims along the Las Vegas Strip, indicates that Barrios is not a U.S. citizen.
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
