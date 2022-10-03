Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
elizabethton.com
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
'It would not take away from the horrific facts': Judge dismisses request for 4 convicted in Lillelid Murders
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Greene County judge dismissed a post-conviction request made by four people convicted in the 1997 Lilliled Murders to have the murder weapon analyzed. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins, Crystal Sturgill and Joseph Risner filed a motion for the gun used in the killings to be fingerprinted more than a month ago. The matter came before the court on Aug. 30, and the court made a decision on Sept. 26 to deny the request after reviewing the petitions as well as the responses filed by the state.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
hardknoxwire.com
Judge shoots down Lillelid appeals
A Greene County judge has rejected an effort to appeal the sentences of three men and women convicted in the infamous 1997 Lillelid murders. Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson denied a request made by the defendants for fingerprint testing to be performed on the two handguns used in the crime, saying that any results obtained through such an analysis would be legally irrelevant.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0