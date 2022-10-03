ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSVN-TV

Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive scheduled to deliver donations

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive, hosted by the Mayor of Sweetwater and radio personality Mobile Mike, prepared to deliver all the donations from earlier this week to affected areas on the west coast of Florida. Crews gathered at the Pembroke Gardens Mall as pallets...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Nowhere else in the Sunshine State can match these prices. Florida's Gulf Coast has some pretty affordable cities, including Homosassa and Crystal River. Florida is a great place to live for those who enjoy outdoor sports and water activities. Florida isn't just a popular tourist destination. Its beautiful beaches and...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

6 Things to Know Before Moving to Florida

If you’re planning to move to Florida, you’re not alone. With remote work becoming more common and allowing people to choose where they want to live, many people are choosing to call the Sunshine State home. Although it’s known for being a popular place to retire, it’s become an attractive place for young adults and families to settle down. There are plenty of things that make Florida a great place to live, from the sunny weather to trendy restaurants and beaches. But before moving to the state, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are six things to know before moving to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Several migrants found inside Key Biscayne park

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants reportedly landed on the shores of South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. about a woman in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park who was dehydrated. The park was closed at the time they got the alert.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
FLORIDA STATE

