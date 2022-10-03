JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has expanded its support of Florida customers and associates in the days following the wide path of destruction from Hurricane Ian. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005418/en/ Winn-Dixie associates embrace Pine Island residents and offer compassion, support and free water, ice and grocery store inventory on the first full day access to the island was restored. (Photo: Business Wire)

