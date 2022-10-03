ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

It’s official: Blake Bortles says he has retired from football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Blake Bortles, affectionately known to Jaguars fans as the “B.O.A.T.,” has officially retired from football. Bortles, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, made the announcement on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Tuesday. Barstool Sports said Bortles decided...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Week 7 high school football picks: Battle of the Knights goes to ...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER – Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball's last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We're in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It's the first playoff appearance for Philly since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

