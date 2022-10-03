ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
As Lee and Collier counties continue to clean up and recover from Hurricane Ian, schools and universities have begun to announce their plans for reopening.

Here's what each school had to say:

Lee County School District

Lee County Schools does not yet have a plan in place to reopen. On Monday certified building inspectors began assessing each school to determine if they could reopen.

Collier County School District

Collier County Schools announced Saturday schools would reopen for regular operations on Thursday.

"We are currently assessing the academic calendar and storm impacts regarding Hurricane Make-up Days and will provide an update when information is available," the district said Saturday.

Florida Gulf Coast University

FGCU classes and non-essential activities are cancelled through Oct. 9. The university tentatively plans to return to normal operations on Monday, Oct. 10.

The university is altering the academic calendar to account for the 10 days of missed instruction, according to the university Monday afternoon. Full details on the calendar will be announced Tuesday.

The university is asking all students, faculty and staff contact the FGCU Storm Recovery Call Center at 239-310-5398 or fill out the survey online at fgcu.edu/hurricaneian/.

Hodges University

Hodges University will reopen on Monday, Oct. 10. Students are asked to reach out to their professors with any questions about classes.

Keiser University

Keiser University Fort Myers currently does not have running water, and bathrooms are unusable, according to the university. While the campus was open for students and staff Monday for internet, air conditioning and fresh water, an update on when classes will resume was not provided.

Rasmussen University

The start of term has been delayed for two weeks for Fort Myers students. The term will now run from Oct. 17 to Dec. 23.

"If the two-week delay is not enough time for you to prepare for the start of the term, you have the option of taking a short-term leave and return or a stop out," the university said on its website. "Please note, that you will need to work with your student advisor to process a short-term leave or stop out, and both options may impact any financial aid you are eligible to receive."

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

