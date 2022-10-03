ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-94 between I-75 and I-96 reopens after bridge repairs

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
I-94 between I-75 and I-96 is set to reopen Tuesday morning after it temporarily closed as crews completed post-tensioning work on the Second Avenue bridge over the freeway.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bridge work was done successfully. The freeway is expected to open at 4 a.m. after being closed in both directions. The freeway closed Thursday for five days as the work was completed.

“Post-tensioning was required on the new Second Avenue structure to reinforce the cables that support the bridge's driving surface for vehicular traffic, nonmotorized components, and barrier walls,” MDOT said in a press release.

The left lane of eastbound I-94 from I-96 to M-10 will stay closed as other repairs continue. The single-lane closure as well as the ramp closure at the I-94 and I-96 interchange are expected to be removed by the end of October.

MDOT says the Second Avenue bridge was built in 1954 and has never been replaced.

