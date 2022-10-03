ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of killing his twin brother

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of his twin brother, according to court documents. Jail records show Timothy Pitts, 56, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a charge of second-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
