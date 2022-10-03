Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
brproud.com
Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gail Roberts is pushing for justice after her son, James Roberts, was killed in a crash on Nicholson Drive last month. Roberts was a 21-year-old sophomore at Southern University and was hit while riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Nicholson and Aster. Surveillance video...
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
ABC13 Houston
Beloved teacher's murder uncovers lies, an illicit affair, a secret pregnancy
Baton Rouge, La. -- In June 2016, a 3-year-old girl was found wandering alone in a parking lot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, near a car that was splattered with blood. She wasn't wearing any shoes and her foot was speckled in dried blood. A good Samaritan who found her kept...
Man accused of killing his twin brother
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of his twin brother, according to court documents. Jail records show Timothy Pitts, 56, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
wbrz.com
Car linked to suspect in Lafayette triple murder found in Iberville Parish
LAFAYETTE - A car linked to a triple murder suspect from Lafayette was tracked down by Iberville Parish deputies Tuesday afternoon. According to the Lafayette Police Department, 36-year-old Andrus Felix went on a murder spree Tuesday that ended with Felix taking his own life. Officers said at 10 a.m., a...
LSP identifies victim of fatal mutli-car crash in Vermilion Parish
Around 2:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022 Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that took place west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.
brproud.com
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
15-year-old arrested for second degree murder of Breaux Bridge man
A 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
theadvocate.com
After complaints from law enforcement, judge revokes bond for alleged church drug dealer
Under pressure from local law enforcement, a Baton Rouge judge revoked bail for a man accused of processing and selling fentanyl and other drugs from a Paige Street church, allegedly culminating in a fatal overdose earlier this year. East Baton Rouge district court judge Tarvald Smith ruled Thursday to revoke...
wbrz.com
At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in overdose death
BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that a suspected drug dealer stay jailed without bond after the East Baton Rouge district attorney raised concerns about the man's alleged drug operation that was largely run out of a small Baton Rouge church. On Thursday, Judge Tarvald Smith agreed to revoke...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
