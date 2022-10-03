ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks (toe) to miss time

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday he’s unsure how much time rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks will miss after suffering an injury in Sunday’s game.

NFL Network reported Monday that Burks was diagnosed with turf toe but won’t require surgery.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out,” Vrabel told reporters. “We’ll continue to evaluate him and see where he’s at.”

Burks was injured in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ win at Indianapolis. He eventually was helped off the field and carted to the locker room. He was seen on crutches and wearing a boot after the game.

Burks had two catches for 14 yards Sunday. He has 10 catches for 129 yards in four games (two starts) this season.

Burks, 22, was selected No. 18 overall in this year’s draft.

–Field Level Media

