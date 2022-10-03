Former CFB coach talks Uiagalelei & 'what really caught my eye' in Clemson-NC State game

On Sirius XM’s show Full Ride , former college football head coach Rick Neuheisel spoke about the environment at Death Valley on Saturday night during fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State.

“It felt like Clemson energy at the stadium there in Death Valley, it felt like it was rocking, people were back to feeling the way they felt during that unbelievable six-year playoff run,” said Neuheisel, who served as the head coach at Colorado (1995-98), Washington (1999-2002) and UCLA (2008-11).

Neuheisel also commented on DJ Uiagalelei and his improvement in his second season as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Uiagalelei connected on 21 of his 30 pass attempts against the Wolfpack, throwing for 209 yards and a score while also rushing for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns.

“DJ Uiagalelei, he is certainly getting better,” Neuheisel said. “21-for-30, 209 yards and a touchdown. But most importantly, kept the ball away from North Carolina State, and he also had 73 yards rushing and a couple touchdowns with his legs. When he is on all cylinders, this team looks like they’ve looked in the past.”

Neuheisel, though, pointed to the other side of the ball — specifically how Clemson’s defense consistently got after NC State quarterback Devin Leary — as what got his attention the most during the win over the Wolfpack.

“What really caught my eye the other night was the pass rush,” he said. “What we know about Clemson is they’ve had an unbelievable run of defensive (line) guys, and they were hunting — and that was without Bryan Bresee the other night.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!