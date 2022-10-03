ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former CFB coach talks Uiagalelei & 'what really caught my eye' in Clemson-NC State game

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOvfa_0iKR6RtS00

On Sirius XM’s show Full Ride , former college football head coach Rick Neuheisel spoke about the environment at Death Valley on Saturday night during fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State.

“It felt like Clemson energy at the stadium there in Death Valley, it felt like it was rocking, people were back to feeling the way they felt during that unbelievable six-year playoff run,” said Neuheisel, who served as the head coach at Colorado (1995-98), Washington (1999-2002) and UCLA (2008-11).

Neuheisel also commented on DJ Uiagalelei and his improvement in his second season as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Uiagalelei connected on 21 of his 30 pass attempts against the Wolfpack, throwing for 209 yards and a score while also rushing for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns.

“DJ Uiagalelei, he is certainly getting better,” Neuheisel said. “21-for-30, 209 yards and a touchdown. But most importantly, kept the ball away from North Carolina State, and he also had 73 yards rushing and a couple touchdowns with his legs. When he is on all cylinders, this team looks like they’ve looked in the past.”

Neuheisel, though, pointed to the other side of the ball — specifically how Clemson’s defense consistently got after NC State quarterback Devin Leary — as what got his attention the most during the win over the Wolfpack.

“What really caught my eye the other night was the pass rush,” he said. “What we know about Clemson is they’ve had an unbelievable run of defensive (line) guys, and they were hunting — and that was without Bryan Bresee the other night.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0iKR6RtS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0iKR6RtS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Keith Maguire

Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Boston College.   After coming off a double-overtime victory at Wake Forest, the Clemson defensive unit (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Myles Murphy

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 3 ahead of Saturday’s game versus Boston College. The Clemson defense struggled against Wake Forest but came out resurgent versus (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Washington State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Nc State#College Football#American Football#Uiagalelei#Clemson Nc State#Sirius Xm
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy