KTUL
Tulsa man arrested after allegedly beating 14-year-old, booked for drug trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a man after responding to calls alleging the man was beating her Thursday. Around 7 p.m., 911 received multiple calls reporting a man was beating a teenage girl near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan. When officers arrived,...
KTUL
Holy Family Cathedral attack suspect charged in federal court
--- UPDATE: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the suspect accused of attacking the Holy Family Cathedral Church downtown Wednesday as Daniel Edwards. Police say they were called to the church around 4 p.m. after Edwards allegedly stabbed a school employee with a sword, slashing one of the victim's hands. The employee managed to get away, and school administrators locked the school down and got the children to safety.
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
KTUL
8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
KTUL
TPD recovers over 11 pounds of Xanax and fentanyl pills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division recently recovered a firearm and five kg (or just over 11 pounds) of Xanax and fentanyl pills. TPD says the recovered pills are approximately 30,000-40,000 doses. The search warrant that led to the recovery is part of an...
KTUL
Rogers County deputies, Claremore police shoot, injure suspect who caused school lockdown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Claremore police said four Claremore Public Schools were put on a brief "secure in place" Wednesday afternoon that has been lifted. CPS says students and staff were in no imminent danger while police searched for an identified person in the area. A statement from CPS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The four schools were Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Stuart Roosa and Claremont elementary.
KTUL
Suspect from Will Rogers Turnpike chase dies after being shot by law enforcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The suspect from Wednesday afternoon's police chase down the Will Rogers Turnpike has died from his injuries after being shot by Claremore police and Rogers County deputies, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OSBI said Bobby Johnston broke into a woman's home in...
KTUL
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
KTUL
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
KTUL
Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
KTUL
Could Tulsa Public Schools's board have done more to prevent shooting?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsa Public Schools board members say they tried to get the school board to address safety concerns before the McLain High School shooting, but they were ignored. "This is a tragedy. A child died because, and again, I can’t say we would have saved...
KTUL
1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
KTUL
McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
KTUL
TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
KTUL
'One Pill Can Kill': Green Country mother, school districts raising fentanyl awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — School officials from Broken Arrow and Union are joining together to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl with a new campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill." It's been just over a year since the world lost Cole Brown. "Cole was a great...
KTUL
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police say they are investigating after a toddler was hit by a car Thursday night near 46th Street North and Peoria. Officers say the child ran into the street and was hit. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Meals on Wheels of Tulsa builds wheelchair ramp for 97-year-old veteran
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa was in Broken Arrow Thursday morning building an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp for a 97-year-old Navy veteran with mobility issues. Meals on Wheels has been operating in Tulsa for more than 50 years working to reduce hunger, isolation, and hardship...
KTUL
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
