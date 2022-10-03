TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Claremore police said four Claremore Public Schools were put on a brief "secure in place" Wednesday afternoon that has been lifted. CPS says students and staff were in no imminent danger while police searched for an identified person in the area. A statement from CPS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The four schools were Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Stuart Roosa and Claremont elementary.

