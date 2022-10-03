Read full article on original website
Bob
3d ago
"Something " was his stupidity! Evidently he came by it naturally OR had a poor teacher at home!
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
AZFamily
Family wants answers after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Family wants answers after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Mesa
AZFamily
Family of Mesa man killed in hit-and-run seeking community’s help finding suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Funny, outgoing, and a good-hearted person is how family and friends described 64-year-old Gilbert Hill. The family has been grieving the loss of their loved one after he was run over by a car last month. On Sept. 18, Gilbert was crossing the road near...
AZFamily
Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
AZFamily
Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update
Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
howafrica.com
Arizona Police Fatally Shoot Somali Man Who Allegedly Threw Rocks At Their Cars
The family of a Somali man, who was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks at their cars, is calling on authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding his killing. Police in a news release said that officers fatally shot Ali Osman on September 24, NBC News...
iheart.com
Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona
We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
AZFamily
Woman dies after crashing into a wall off the I-10 near downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a barrier wall off of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning. Phoenix police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a crash near the 16th Street off-ramp. Officers were able to talk with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
KTAR.com
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry's
Phoenix New Times
Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice
A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
