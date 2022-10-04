ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jonny Bairstow officially ruled out of T20 World Cup due to horror injury

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hjB2_0iKR5tJ300

England batter Jonny Bairstow has announced he will not play again this year after undergoing successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

The 33-year-old will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia and his country’s Test series in Pakistan.

Bairstow revealed he let out “uncontrollable screams” after sustaining the injury early last month having slipped during a round of golf.

“The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits,” he posted on Instagram. “All in all I have done a proper job on it!

“Anyway… on the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

“As for a time scale on return to play I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my two feet again and making sure its right.

“One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022…however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!”

Prior to the freak injury, Bairstow had been in fine form for his country and was later named 2022 LV= Insurance Test Player of the Summer.

The Yorkshireman hit four hundreds and amassed 681 runs at an average of 75.6 during the best year of his Test career.

Speaking about the injury he sustained after playing the third hole at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate, he told the Telegraph: “Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there’s plenty of cushion in there.

“Except this time I tried to regain my balance, my left ankle turned right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg. I heard it snap straight away.

“I took a couple of steps down then slipped. By the time I crumpled into a heap, I was three-quarters of the way down. It’s all a blur, it happened so quickly.

“I yelped. Uncontrollable screams, the sort you hear on a rugby field. The adrenaline kicked in, and I knew I needed an ambulance. The next three hours without painkillers were not too fun.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England and Wales fans with banning orders must hand over passports ahead of World Cup

More than 1,300 people subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand their UK passports to police under measures that come into force on Friday. The measures will prevent violent and abusive football fans in England and Wales from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month. Those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “We are all looking forward to cheering England and Wales in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool out of title race as injuries add to Reds’ worries

Jurgen Klopp conceded Liverpool’s title hopes were over after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal, where the visitors’ woes were compounded by injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool now trailing the leaders by 14 points.The visitors had earlier come from behind twice, first Darwin Nunez cancelling out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener and then substitute Roberto Firmino levelling up on 53 minutes after Saka had made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time.The result left Liverpool in 10th place, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England drawn against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland face Spain and Norway

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.The Three Lions will also face Ukraine , who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
The Independent

World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

The winners of the 2022 World Conker Championships have been announced, with one saying that she has waited for over 30 years to secure victory.The event at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough, on Sunday, welcomed more than 300 competitors and about 5,000 spectators from across the globe.After a series of intense games, Fee Aylmore was crowned women’s champion and Randy Topolinski, from Calgary in Canada, became men’s champion.Ms Aylmore, 49, a school nurse who lives a few miles from Southwick, said that she was thrilled.“If you want something badly enough, keep doing it,” she told the PA news agency.“It...
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Saka wins huge five-goal thriller

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Bukayo Saka’s late penalty earned them a vital win over Liverpool, whose struggles continued.Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead after just 58 seconds, with Gabriel Martinelli finishing their first attack following a clever pass from Martin Odegaard.But Liverpool responded well and were the better side as they found the equaliser through Darwin Nunez, only for Jurgen Klopp’s side to concede on the counter-attack on the stroke of half time as Bukayo Saka finished off a move at the back post.Roberto Firmino’s excellent finish moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

Bukayo Saka struck twice to return Arsenal to the Premier League summit after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool.Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a disappointing start to the season by their recent high standards and lost further ground on the league leaders with the narrow – and slightly controversial – defeat at the Emirates Stadium.Saka’s winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact, with VAR upholding the decision without sending Michael Oliver to have a second look at the foul to add further fuel to the discussion...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#England#Pakistan#Australia
The Independent

Jon Rahm cards final-round 62 in Madrid to secure third Spanish Open title

Spain’s Jon Rahm cruised to a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of his “great hero”, Seve Ballesteros.Rahm carded an eagle and eight birdies in a closing 62 at Club de Campo in Madrid to finish 25 under par, six shots clear of France’s Matthieu Pavon.Ballesteros, who died in 2011, won his national open in 1981, 1985 and 1995 and Rahm had been a prohibitive favourite to emulate his compatriot, but the 2021 US Open champion fully justified that status in front of an adoring home crowd.Asked how special the victory was, Rahm told Sky Sports: “You might...
GOLF
The Independent

FA awaiting referee’s report on Arsenal-Liverpool flashpoint

The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.Liverpool had twice come from behind to haul themselves level before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick with 15 minutes left after Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision, with players from both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic clinches 90th title with Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic won the 90th tour-level title of his career with a comfortable victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open.Djokovic, who also won in Tel Aviv last week, needed just 75 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 victory, his seventh straight success against third seed Tsitsipas.When the on-court interviewer observed that Djokovic probably never dreamed of 90 ATP Tour titles, the 21-time grand slam winner shook his head.🏆 Rome 🏆 Wimbledon 🏆 Tel Aviv 🏆 AstanaBravo, @DjokerNole 👏@ktf_kz | #AstanaOpen— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 9, 2022“I dared to dream, actually,” Djokovic said. “I always hoped that...
TENNIS
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will hope that a poor recent record against Liverpool will not stall their early-season surge.Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the table after another encouraging performance and significant win against Tottenham last time out in the Premier League.Victories over Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have been rare, though, with Arsenal winning outright only once in 18 previous competitive meetings.Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!This, then, may offer a good opportunity for Liverpool to rediscover their fluency after a slow start to their domestic campaign.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Arsenal vs Liverpool is due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy