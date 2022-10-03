ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for man missing in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road. His son said McGregor is showing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect accused of stealing drugs from Walgreens pharmacy under arrest

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies announced an arrest after someone stole drugs from a Walgreens pharmacy, earlier this week. They said the Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach reported the burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A young man wearing a ski mask stole Promethazine with Dextromethorphan from...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy shoots man threatening to kill his mother, himself

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition after deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed attempted suicide call on Tuesday. Investigators said deputies arrived on scene at Maddison Road in unincorporated Delray Beach around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
SUNRISE, FL
WPBF News 25

Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

