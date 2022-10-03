Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
cbs12.com
Police searching for man missing in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road. His son said McGregor is showing...
cbs12.com
Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
Click10.com
Man shot at Lauderhill gas station, crashes twice trying to drive to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting that ended in a pair of crashes. It all started Wednesday night at a Valero gas station on busy State Road 7 just north of Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police said the victim was at the gas station...
Police officer struck by vehicle while assisting stranded motorist
A Riviera Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranding motorist.
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
cbs12.com
Suspect accused of stealing drugs from Walgreens pharmacy under arrest
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies announced an arrest after someone stole drugs from a Walgreens pharmacy, earlier this week. They said the Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach reported the burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A young man wearing a ski mask stole Promethazine with Dextromethorphan from...
cbs12.com
Deputy shoots man threatening to kill his mother, himself
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition after deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed attempted suicide call on Tuesday. Investigators said deputies arrived on scene at Maddison Road in unincorporated Delray Beach around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
WPBF News 25
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit
In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer arrested after allegedly shooting gun while drunk outside Sunrise home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic argument led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer after, investigators said, he shot a gun outside his Sunrise home while inebriated. Grainy cellphone video captured the moments Thomas De Jesus Cedre was surrounded and handcuffed by Sunrise Police officers, Saturday night.
