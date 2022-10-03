Ryder, a carriage horse in New York City, collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10, 2022. Veterinarians speculate that Ryder is around 27 years old; the average age for a carriage horse ranges from 13-14, making him exceptionally old for his occupation. Ryder’s collapse occurred after a 7 and a half hour shift during a New York heatwave, where temperatures reached 90 degrees. The incident was unfortunately not shocking, as Ryder was later found to be malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disorder that attacks the central nervous system.

