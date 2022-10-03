Read full article on original website
The Feast of San Gennaro
As soon as my friends and I turned the corner into Mott Street, we were immediately greeted by a nostalgic feeling. The smell of pizza and Italian sweets filled the air while people of all ages danced to Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore” in the middle of the streets.
Sudoku: September 28, 2022
Irene Hao (she/they), FCLC ’25, is the fun & games editor at The Observer. Born and raised in New York City, she is undecided on her major and on the pre-law track. When not in The Observer’s office, Irene spends her time playing games and hanging out at Argo, drinking (and spilling) tea with her friends, watching Netflix, windowshopping and grabbing free food from school events.
MTA To Install Security Cameras in All NYC Subway Cars
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sept. 20 that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York City will install security cameras in every subway car. The measure is funded by a $2 million grant from the Urban Area Security Initiative and is in response to concerns about safety and rising crime in the city’s subway system.
21 Years Later, 9/11 Is Still More Than a Memory: A Photo Essay
It wasn’t long after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, that the United States began a long journey of recovery. Among the debris of one of America’s financial capitals sat tremendous grief and an uncertain future. An existential problem presented itself to a mourning population: How can the national conscious process an unimaginable loss of life?
NYC’s Housing Crisis Impacts Immigrants: A Common Grounds Conversation
Campus Ministry and the Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted this year’s Common Grounds Conversation, an annual event led by Carol Gibney, director of Campus Ministry Solidarity and Leadership, on Sept. 15. The series focuses on the intersection between two critical sociocultural issues, with this year’s discussion titled “The Integration of Migration and Houselessness.”
Undergraduate Admissions Extends Test-Optional Policy
Fordham’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Sept. 12 that it will extend the test-optional policy to include prospective students applying for the fall 2024 admission cycle. The university originally implemented the change alongside many other colleges in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure was initially...
New York Fashion Week From Student’s Perspectives
From the hallways of Lowenstein to runways across Manhattan, Fordham students are taking advantage of the events around the city for this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This year’s NYFW runs from September 7 to September 14, with designers, such as Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff, Prabal Gurung, Cynthia Rowley and Tory Burch, putting their spring season designs on display.
Theater Arts in the Archives
Located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, a short walk from Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is celebrating 50 years of its landmark video-recorded theatre archive in an exhibition titled “Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.”
Faculty Union in Negotiations To Renew Contract
Since March, Fordham Faculty United (FFU) has been negotiating its next collective bargaining agreement with Fordham to improve working conditions and benefits for adjunct and full-time nontenure-track professors. The union ratified its first contract in 2018 and began deliberations for its new contract this year after the three-yearlong contract was extended in 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Fight to Ban Carriage Horses in NYC
Ryder, a carriage horse in New York City, collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10, 2022. Veterinarians speculate that Ryder is around 27 years old; the average age for a carriage horse ranges from 13-14, making him exceptionally old for his occupation. Ryder’s collapse occurred after a 7 and a half hour shift during a New York heatwave, where temperatures reached 90 degrees. The incident was unfortunately not shocking, as Ryder was later found to be malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disorder that attacks the central nervous system.
Fall 2022 Orientation Program Welcomes the Class of 2026
Fordham University hosted its new student orientation for Lincoln Center and Rose Hill undergraduate students at their respective campuses during the weekend of Aug. 28-30. The 2022 fall orientation schedule included a series of events and speakers across the three days, with orientation coordinators, captains and leaders working together to welcome the Class of 2026 to Fordham Lincoln Center.
BREAKING: Fordham Requires Second Booster Vaccination
Marco Valera, vice president for administration and COVID-19 coordinator, announced updated COVID-19 policies for the university in an email sent to the Fordham community on Sept. 26. The protocols include mandating the bivalent booster as well as removing the mask mandate on Ram Vans. In order to be considered fully...
Residents Feel Unsupported by ResLife’s Response to Microaggressions
Content warning: The following article includes mentions of microaggressions and discussions on race-based discrimination and bias-related incidents. Former Resident Director (RD) Kris Little and current RD Savanah Manos addressed allegations of misidentification motivated by race within the first-year residence hall in an email sent to the McKeon residential community on April 11, 2022. The email encouraged students to be tolerant and create an environment that is accepting.
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University's Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan.
