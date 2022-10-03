Read full article on original website
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca
Aleksandra Kurzak, Michael Fabiano & Luca Salsi are Outstanding in Met revival of ‘Tosca’. (Credit: KarenAlmond/Metropolitan Opera) A “shabby little shocker.” That’s how musicologist Joseph Kerman described Puccini’s “Tosca.” Shabby? No. A little shocker? No. It’s a big shocker. Perhaps we’ve become inured to how dark and violent “Tosca” is with scenes of rape, murder, torture, and suicide. There was no mistaking the grittiness of Puccini’s fast-paced thriller at the Metropolitan Opera. The October 4, 2022, show was “Tosca’s” season premiere and performance number 944 of Puccini’s potboiler at the Met.
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Another Conductor Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a new conductor change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that for performances on Oct. 6, 9, and 11, 2022, Antonino Fogliani will conduct instead of Stefano Montanari. Fogliani is the Principal Guest Conductor of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein since...
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Season 3 of ‘In Focus’ Digital Concert Series
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the third season of “In Focus,” the organizations digital concert-streaming series on adella.live and the Adella digital streaming app. The new season will be comprised of ten episodes premiering from October through June, and is available with a subscription to Adella Premium. Among...
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 2022-23 Season of Faculty Concerts
The Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its free faculty concert series for 2022-23. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. “Sounds form the Neighborhood: An Evening of Songs Old and New” will kick things off. The showcase will feature music inspired by the Upper West Side.
Eric Owens & Singers From the Curtis Opera Theatre To be Performed at 92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y, New York is set to present Eric Owens and singers from the Curtis Opera Theatre. The concert, which is set to be presented on Oct. 25, will be performed at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Additionally, audiences will be able to watch the performance online for 72 hours from the time of broadcast.
Town Hall to Host NY Premiere of ‘Hometown to the World’
Town Hall is set to present the New York premiere of Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed’s “Hometown to the World” on Nov. 5, 2022. The new opera stars Blythe Gaissert, Cecilia Duarte, and Michael Kelly. Tania León conducts Sybarite 5 and a chorus featuring over 100 public high school students from LaGuardia/Music & Art and Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts,
Glyndebourne Festival Now Streaming Poulenc Double Bill
Glyndebourne is now streaming a Poulenc double bill on its official platform Glyndebourne Encore. Audiences can check out “La Voix Humaine” and “Les Mamelles de Tirésias” in a production by Laurent Pelly. The production premiered during the 2022 festival. Of the staging, The Telegraph said, “‘Glyndebourne’s final offering of the season is both scintillatingly brilliant in its own right and something of a trailer for next summer’s major production… Glyndebourne reinforces this by engaging largely French casts and the sought-after French director Laurent Pelly, who proposes no connection between the works yet finds satisfyingly complementary aesthetics to unite them … the production is wittily original, especially in its coup de théâtre conjuring up all those babies.”
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
Gramophone Awards Announces 2022 Winners
Gramphone has announced its 2022 awards. The Bayerische Staatsoper won the Recording of the Year for its DVD of “Die Tote Stadt.” The recording also won Opera Award. The company also took home the Orchestral award from Kirill Petrenko and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester’s recording of Mahler’s Seventh Symphony while Cornelius Meister and the Bayerische Staatsoper’s DVD and Blu-Ray recording of Hans Abrahamsen’s The Snow Queen, directed by Andreas Kriegenburg won Gramophone’s 2022 Contemporary Award.
Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy
The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
Edmonton Opera Announces Finalists & Judges for Rumbold Vocal Prize
Edmonton Opera has announced the finalists and judges for its inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize. The finalists include soprano Lauren Margison, bass-baritone Vartan Gabrielian, mezzo-soprano Madison Montambault, and tenor Spencer Britten. Additionally, mezzo-soprano Alla Slakhova has been invited to participate as part of a partnership between the organization and the University of Alberta, which allows for the selection of one artist from the University’s voice program.
Opera Meets Film: The Failure of Opera Crossover in Samuel Goldwyn’s ‘Thaïs’
The now well-known story of a celibate, chaste monk (Athanaël) trying to convert a licentious courtesan and worshiper of the Goddess of Love (Thaïs), has decorated operatic stages and captivated audiences since its premiere on 1894 at the Opéra Garnier (National Opera House) in Paris, France. With a harrowing story originally written by the French writer Anatole France in 1890, being subsequently adapted and translated in a myriad of ways, the 10th opera of thoroughly Romanticized composer Jules Massenet has become a staple in the international operatic canon.
Royal Opera House Presents Robert Carsen’s ‘Aida’ Live in Cinemas
The Royal Opera House will present Robert Carsen’s new production of Verdi’s “Aida” live in cinemas on Oct. 12. The live broadcast from Covent Garden will reach over 1,000 cinemas in 34 countries around the world. Carsen’s large-scale production of Verdi’s political drama is set within a modern totalitarian government and explores public duty versus private passions. He is joined by set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Annemarie Woods, and video designer Duncan McLean.
Portland Opera Announces Second Year of Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program
Portland Opera has announced the second year of its Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program, which aims to provide artistic and administrative career advancement opportunities to those from underrepresented backgrounds. The pilot fellowship took place last year, with Jasmine Johnson being named the first Ensemble Leaders Fellow. Johnson will return for the...
Opera Naples Postpones Productions Due to Hurricane Ian Damage
Opera Naples has postponed some of its upcoming performances due to significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The company said, “The team at Opera Naples is committed to supporting our community and continuing to provide access to the arts. We plan to make adjustments that will allow us to move forward with programming. The remaining Opera Film Series have been canceled.”
Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director
The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Releases Statement Regarding Daniel Barenboim
Berlin’s Staatsoper Unter Den Linden has released a statement regarding Music Director Daniel Barenboim’s medical condition. The company said, “In a personal message on his social media yesterday, Daniel Barenboim announced that for health reasons he will withdraw from some of his performing activities, especially conducting engagements, for the coming months. Artistic director Matthias Schulz, managing director Ronny Unganz and all the staff wish Daniel Barenboim a speedy recovery!”
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck perform live next week in NJ, LI
After appearing in Red Bank, New Jersey, next Monday and Tuesday, the 59-year-old actor-turned-musician will take the stage with famed guitarist Jeff Beck at The Paramount in Huntington on October 14 and 15.
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
Royal School of Church Music Launches ‘Hympact’ Digital Education Platform
The Royal School of Church Music has just announced the launch of “Hympact!” a subscription-based digital resource for primary schools and churches. The platform will provide hymns and liturgical music to serve as a bridge between the hymnal programs in schools to the range of works traditionally performed in church.
