Glyndebourne is now streaming a Poulenc double bill on its official platform Glyndebourne Encore. Audiences can check out “La Voix Humaine” and “Les Mamelles de Tirésias” in a production by Laurent Pelly. The production premiered during the 2022 festival. Of the staging, The Telegraph said, “‘Glyndebourne’s final offering of the season is both scintillatingly brilliant in its own right and something of a trailer for next summer’s major production… Glyndebourne reinforces this by engaging largely French casts and the sought-after French director Laurent Pelly, who proposes no connection between the works yet finds satisfyingly complementary aesthetics to unite them … the production is wittily original, especially in its coup de théâtre conjuring up all those babies.”

