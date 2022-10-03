ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records

If Ohtani hits one more home run this season, he would join Trout as the third pair of teammates in Angels history with 35 or more home runs in a season. They would join the 2000 trio of Garrett Anderson, Troy Glaus and Mo Vaughn, and the 2015 duo of Trout and Albert Pujols.
MLB
Anaheim, CA
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
NBC Sports

A's end Ohtani's streak with another walk-off win vs. Angels

For the second night in a row, the Athletics walked off against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum in yet another 10-inning extravaganza. Except this time, the A’s accomplished a second feat on top of their hard-earned 2-1 win as their pitchers stifled Shohei Ohtani’s bat and brought his 18-game hitting streak to an end.
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Patrick Sandoval
Jim Abbott
Shea Langeliers
Mike Trout
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Season: Ohtani, Judge, Alvarez, Betts lead list

Every week of this MLB season, I have put together my Team of the Week, going position by position and picking the best player at each spot from the previous week. Then there was the Team of the Month, recognizing the players in the league who had the best months.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (73-88, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-102, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (15-8, 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 213 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 6.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit

Alvarez's homer helped the Mets complete a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals, as well as 100 wins in the regular season. The 20-year-old catcher homered off Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 8-0. Alvarez's long ball had an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.
QUEENS, NY

