ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Shogun Rua returns at UFC 283 against Ihor Potieria

Earlier this week, it was being rumored that Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) and Lyoto Machida (26-12) could conclude their trilogy at UFC 283. The event is the first PPV of 2023 and it’s the first time the promotion has returned to Brazil since the pandemic. Machida is...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yan Xiaonan
Person
Zhang Weili
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Mackenzie Dern
Person
Ariel Helwani
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy