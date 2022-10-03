Read full article on original website
Related
UFC Orlando headliner set as Stephen Thompson takes on Kevin Holland
UFC Orlando on December 3rd now has it’s main event and it features a fighter who shockingly declared his retirement recently. Kevin Holland (23-8, 1 NC) announced that after his last pay day against Khamzat Chimaev, he would be hanging up the gloves for good. He also recently said...
Shogun Rua returns at UFC 283 against Ihor Potieria
Earlier this week, it was being rumored that Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) and Lyoto Machida (26-12) could conclude their trilogy at UFC 283. The event is the first PPV of 2023 and it’s the first time the promotion has returned to Brazil since the pandemic. Machida is...
Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight goes down at UFC 281 at MSG against Chris Gutierrez
One of the legends of the UFC is going to make the walk for the final time in November. Last night, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report that former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) will make the walk at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2). “The Answer”...
Following Her Loss At UFC 274, Rose Namajunas Will Need To Earn Her Next Title Shot; But What Will That Entail?
Earlier this year on Saturday, May 7th, UFC 274 took place, featuring what was supposed to be a heavily anticipated Strawweight Championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. Prior to the fight, Namajunas was the clear favorite to win, and on paper, the better mixed martial artist. What ended...
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s next for AJ McKee after Bellator 286 win?
This past Saturday night at Bellator 286, we saw a wild fight in the co-main event. Former featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1) made his lightweight debut when he took on the surging Spike Carlyle (14-4). Carlyle entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak and was out to make it...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0