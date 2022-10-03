Pain at the pump: Gas prices at record high in Southern California

Drivers are feeling the pain of living in Southern California , as average gas prices have hit a new high of more than $6.30 a gallon.

The state legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom have steadfastly rejected proposals to remove the 50-cent-per-gallon gas tax as other blue and red states have done. So the price continues to rise in auto-loving California .

And while the national average is $3.79 a gallon, in Los Angeles , consumers will pay $6.46, compared to $4.41 a year ago. The price is $6.42 in Orange County and $6.39 in San Diego, AAA reported .

(Natnan Srisuwan/Getty Images/iStockphoto) Pumping gasoline into a car.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said Andrew Gross , a AAA spokesman. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies."

California uses a more expensive blend of gasoline during the summer that is less polluting to offset the additional driving by consumers. State officials have said they will revert back to regular gasoline a month ahead of schedule to combat rising prices, AAA said.

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican, has been a frequent critic of lawmakers who have not budged on their gas tax stance. He has repeatedly authored legislation to put a moratorium on gas taxes, but the bills have died in committee. Lawmakers have said the tax is needed to keep up freeway maintenance.

“Newsom says oil companies are ‘ripping you off.’ It's his government that is ripping us off. Californians pay the highest gas taxes and drive on the worst roads,” Kiley tweeted.

Newsom has promised Californians a one-time payment of at least $1,000 to offset the high price of gas.