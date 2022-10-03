Read full article on original website
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
Suspect in Shooting of WSP Trooper Pleads Not Guilty
While a WSP trooper returns home and continues to mend from a shocking shooting, the suspect in the incident has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Brandon O'Neel appeared in Court Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the five charges he is facing. O'Neal is accused of ramming Trooper Dean Atkinson...
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Tri-Cities Locals Share Best Trick-Or-Treat Spots For 2022
Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
Just Found Out My Kennewick Grocery Store Is Closing For Good
I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon. The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.
Suspicious Package Shuts Down Walla Walla Police Station on Friday
The Walla Walla Police Station was shut down after a suspicious package was found in the lobby. Police Officers discovered the package Friday at about 8 am. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad was called out to assist with the investigation. Upon arrival at the Walla Walla Police Station, the...
Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?
You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?. The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities. Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page. Can I have chickens on...
Washington Rancher Gets 11 Years For $244 Million Criminal Fraud Scheme
[Yakima, Washington] – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today that Cody Allen Easterday, age 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 132 months in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. (Tyson Foods) and another company out of more than $244 million by charging them for approximately 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
Haunted Straw Maze in Othello
Do you dare? If you love October and all the scary stuff and haunted attractions it is filled with, we have something fun for you! The Othello Rodeo Association is holding their Haunted Straw Maze throughout October, (each weekend) and it all kicks off this weekend, starting October 7th and 8th. You will enjoy scary movies while you wait and they will have refreshments with the purchase of admission. There will be non-spooky times between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. and the haunted scare times will be from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The entire family can enjoy the festivities, even the faint of heart!
