Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO