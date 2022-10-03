ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say

MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown. Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW. He is five feet, nine inches tall and […]
VOLUNTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in shooting that killed bystander: Hartford police

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting on Zion Street that left a 59-year-old man dead this past May, according to Hartford police. Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of criminal attempt murder.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Whitney Avenue in Hamden reopened after serious accident

HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night, but the street has now been reopened. Police said at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hamden police officers responded to the scene near Route 15 on reports of a motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles were involved and a telephone pole was struck during the collision. One vehicle rolled over during the accident and power lines were knocked down onto the roadway along with two utility poles.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
FOX 61

Norwalk man charged after striking another man at a football game unconscious with a helmet

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk resident Christopher Polk is facing charges after police said he struck another man in the head with a football helmet. Police said the assault happened on Sunday, just after 1 p.m. at Brien McMahon School. When officers got to the scene, they found an unconscious man lying on the field and a large crowd of adult and child game spectators.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford, CT
