It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Manhunt underway for suspect that shot New Haven officer responding to car crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A search is underway for a suspect that shot twice at a New Haven officer responding to a car crash early Friday morning. Police said they were notified around 1:30 a.m. of a car crash near the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
70-year-old woman exercising in Windsor Locks 'viciously' attacked, man arrested: Police
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks police have arrested a man accused of viciously attacking a 70-year-old woman on Thursday morning. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, is being held on a $150,000 bond with charges of Assault in the 1st Degree on an Elderly Person and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.
Middletown Police raises money for officer battling brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department held a fundraiser for a fellow police officer battling brain cancer at Sicily Coal Fire Pizza on Wednesday. Matt Silvestrini is a husband and a father of two children. 50% of all the proceeds raised at the fundraiser will be going to their family.
Register Citizen
Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say
MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man
VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown. Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW. He is five feet, nine inches tall and […]
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Arrest made in shooting that killed bystander: Hartford police
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting on Zion Street that left a 59-year-old man dead this past May, according to Hartford police. Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of criminal attempt murder.
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NECN
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Teen fatally shot in Waterbury
A teenager who was found shot several times on Bishop Street in Waterbury has died after being rushed from the crime scene to a nearby hospital.
Whitney Avenue in Hamden reopened after serious accident
HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night, but the street has now been reopened. Police said at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hamden police officers responded to the scene near Route 15 on reports of a motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles were involved and a telephone pole was struck during the collision. One vehicle rolled over during the accident and power lines were knocked down onto the roadway along with two utility poles.
Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
Norwalk man charged after striking another man at a football game unconscious with a helmet
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk resident Christopher Polk is facing charges after police said he struck another man in the head with a football helmet. Police said the assault happened on Sunday, just after 1 p.m. at Brien McMahon School. When officers got to the scene, they found an unconscious man lying on the field and a large crowd of adult and child game spectators.
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
