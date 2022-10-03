HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night, but the street has now been reopened. Police said at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hamden police officers responded to the scene near Route 15 on reports of a motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles were involved and a telephone pole was struck during the collision. One vehicle rolled over during the accident and power lines were knocked down onto the roadway along with two utility poles.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO