SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Doylestown Man

Richard Washington Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Bucks County man.

Richard Washington was last seen walking to a mailbox on Sandy Ridge Drive in Doylestown around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

The 49-year-old man stands 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a green and/or grey military-style jacket, green pants, blue and white sneakers, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer Danielle Politsky at 215-345-4143.

