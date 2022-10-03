ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Doylestown Man

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szCgY_0iKR2Qrt00
Richard Washington Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Bucks County man.

Richard Washington was last seen walking to a mailbox on Sandy Ridge Drive in Doylestown around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

The 49-year-old man stands 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a green and/or grey military-style jacket, green pants, blue and white sneakers, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer Danielle Politsky at 215-345-4143.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case

A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Daily Voice

Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle

Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Washington
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Ridge Drive#Daily Voice Bucks
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Warren County Fire, Police Say

A woman was killed in a fire in Warren County, authorities said. The Pohatcong Police and Fire Departments responded to the blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue and confirmed the fatality on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police said. Initial reports said the fire broke out in a building near...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Terrorizes Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says

A 62-year-old Jersey Shore man has been charged with terrorizing an Amazon driver, authorities said. John Vincentini, of Lacey Township, was driving in Lacey Township and followed an Amazon delivery driver into a cul-de-sac as the driver was making deliveries on Sept. 5, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy