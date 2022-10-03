Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.

