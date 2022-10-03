ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Jury chosen for Waukesha parade rampage trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for the trial against Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing 6 people. The jury was selected after Brooks was again kicked out of the courtroom multiple times Tuesday. After being warned by the judge about interruptions, it took less than 30 minutes for Brooks to be removed. He was placed in the courtroom next door, where he participated in jury selection remotely.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Jury Selection#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse

MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy