Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has being held on a $1 million bond on charges stemming from a stabbing outside a bar. Vickendrika M. Jones appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Thursday on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On...
WBAY Green Bay
Jury chosen for Waukesha parade rampage trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for the trial against Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing 6 people. The jury was selected after Brooks was again kicked out of the courtroom multiple times Tuesday. After being warned by the judge about interruptions, it took less than 30 minutes for Brooks to be removed. He was placed in the courtroom next door, where he participated in jury selection remotely.
WBAY Green Bay
Judge refuses to delay trial after Waukesha parade suspect says he has COVID
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The judge overseeing the trial against Darrell Brooks denied a request to adjourn after the man accused of driving his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas parade told the court he’s on COVID-19 protocol. Brooks has not yet tested positive, but while he waits for his...
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
Teen allegedly took 'harmful' pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Wash. Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for "harmful" videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their consent at a private residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
WBAY Green Bay
Nearly 50 years after Lisa French murder, her family still fights to keep her killer locked up
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween marks 49 years since Lisa French was murdered, in Fond du Lac, by a neighbor while she was out trick-or-treating. Gerald Turner, the man convicted of her murder went to prison, but more than a half-century later, French’s family is still fighting to keep him locked up.
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse
MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
shepherdexpress.com
How Much do you Agree with Tim Michels on the Issues? Take the Michels Quiz
Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the US Supreme Court, Wisconsin is now governed by an 1849 abortion law that outlaws abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Tim Michels says that this 1849 ban is “an exact mirror” of his position. Agree __ Disagree...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
