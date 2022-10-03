ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commercial Observer

Cadre Sells Towson’s Versailles Apartments in $63M Deal

Livingston Street Capital has acquired the Versailles Apartments, a 210-unit apartment community in Towson, Md., for $62.8 million, Commercial Observer has learned. Cadre, a tech-driven real estate platform, sold the property, achieving 20.7 percent net internal rate of return (IRR), according to the company. Cadre partnered with Ross Companies and GMF Capital to acquire the Versailles Apartments in 2017.
TOWSON, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Office Building’s Sale a Sign of What’s to Come in 2023

An investment group led by Sam Tenenbaum has acquired 6340 Security Boulevard, a two-story office building in Baltimore with more than 60,000 square feet, for $5 million, Commercial Observer has learned. The fully leased property, sold by Woodlawn MD III FGF, has a tenant roster that includes Accenture, Friendly Finance...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

FINRA Moves Across the Street to Downsized DC HQ

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has inked a 67,000-square-foot lease at 1700 K Street NW in Washington, D.C., and will move across the street from its current home. The regulatory authority for the securities industry has occupied 80,000 square feet at 1735 K Street NW since it was created...
WASHINGTON, DC

