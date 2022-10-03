ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

More than 600 nurses in Wichita could form a union

Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital have filed for a union election. Nurses at St. Francis hospital in Wichita have filed for a union election. If successful in their union drive, about 625 nurses will form a new bargaining unit with the National Nurses United (NNU). The NNU...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to serving meals to people in need in the Wichita community announced a successful reopening after an approximate two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lord’s Diner has continued its operation to feed members of its community, but Monday night, it reopened for indoor seating.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Proposed solutions for overcrowding at SE High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education was given a presentation on ways to fix overcrowding at Wichita Southeast High School at their Monday meeting. The presentation revealed that the school is more than 100 students over capacity this semester. Possible solutions include allowing special transfers to Northeast Magnet High School and allowing […]
WICHITA, KS
Recycling Today

Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas

Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
PARK CITY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita School Board Discusses Solutions to Overcrowding Issues

The Wichita school district discussed levelling out student enrollment numbers at its meeting on Monday. Concerns about overcrowding have surfaced as Southeast High School added roughly 150 students this year. During the meeting, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education discussed short and long-term options to curb the spike in...
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kiwanis Chili and Soup festival back for 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic chili and soup. It's a day the whole family can...
HUTCHINSON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

City Announces Final Candidates for WPD Chief of Police Position

The City of Wichita announced Monday the two final candidates to potentially serve as WPD’s Police Chief: Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. Knapp is a former Police Major with the Miami-Dade Police. He served the department for over 26 years and is currently an executive with a private public safety technologies company.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
WICHITA, KS
TheHorse.com

Kansas Sees First Equine WNV Cases in 2022

On Oct. 3, the Kansas Department of Agriculture reported that two horses in Sedgwick and Reno counties tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) during the past week. Both horses presented with neurologic signs and are recovering following treatment. These are the first confirmed WNV cases in Kansas in 2022.
RENO COUNTY, KS

