Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
More than 600 nurses in Wichita could form a union
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital have filed for a union election. Nurses at St. Francis hospital in Wichita have filed for a union election. If successful in their union drive, about 625 nurses will form a new bargaining unit with the National Nurses United (NNU). The NNU...
Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs
Pratt Industries on Monday opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.
Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to serving meals to people in need in the Wichita community announced a successful reopening after an approximate two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lord’s Diner has continued its operation to feed members of its community, but Monday night, it reopened for indoor seating.
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
Protecting yourself as a consumer as trash problems continue in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants consumers, including those who use Best Value Services for trash pickup, to know its Consumer Protection Division is ready to help if you are experiencing frustrations with a business. KAKE News has been following complaints that Best...
Textron Aviation holds job fair Tuesday
Textron Aviation is hosting a hiring fair today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9710 E. Central Avenue, Wichita.
Proposed solutions for overcrowding at SE High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education was given a presentation on ways to fix overcrowding at Wichita Southeast High School at their Monday meeting. The presentation revealed that the school is more than 100 students over capacity this semester. Possible solutions include allowing special transfers to Northeast Magnet High School and allowing […]
Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas
Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
Wichita School Board Discusses Solutions to Overcrowding Issues
The Wichita school district discussed levelling out student enrollment numbers at its meeting on Monday. Concerns about overcrowding have surfaced as Southeast High School added roughly 150 students this year. During the meeting, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education discussed short and long-term options to curb the spike in...
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Kiwanis Chili and Soup festival back for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic chili and soup. It's a day the whole family can...
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
Kansas Humane Society participating in $25 adoption event ‘Empty the Shelters’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are both at capacity. According to the KHS, it has over 132 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 287 pets in its care. “Adopters are urgently needed to save lives.” Kansas Humane Society In partnership with the Bissell Pet […]
City Announces Final Candidates for WPD Chief of Police Position
The City of Wichita announced Monday the two final candidates to potentially serve as WPD’s Police Chief: Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. Knapp is a former Police Major with the Miami-Dade Police. He served the department for over 26 years and is currently an executive with a private public safety technologies company.
Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
Wichita St. Patrick's Parade planners announce end of event
Fourteen years ago the Wichita St. Patrick’s Parade returned as an annual event in the Historic Delano District.
Kansas Sees First Equine WNV Cases in 2022
On Oct. 3, the Kansas Department of Agriculture reported that two horses in Sedgwick and Reno counties tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) during the past week. Both horses presented with neurologic signs and are recovering following treatment. These are the first confirmed WNV cases in Kansas in 2022.
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
